A record number of Indian students went to the US to pursue higher education.

According to the Open Doors Report released on Monday, nearly 2,00,000 Indian students chose the US to pursue higher education for the 2021-22 academic year, a 19 per cent increase over the previous year.

As per the report, nearly 21 per cent of the over one million foreign students studying in the US are Indians.

“It’s clear Indian students and their parents recognise the value of US education as one that readies them for future opportunities, whether that’s in artificial intelligence, emerging technologies, or entrepreneurship and innovation,” said Gloria Berbena, Minister Counselor for Public Diplomacy.

Assistance from the US Department of State

To assist Indian students, the US Department of State offers free advising services — both virtually and in person. There are eight EducationUSA advising centers throughout India — New Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, and two in Hyderabad.

Prospective students can choose from 4,000 accredited US higher education institutions. Students and families seeking additional information about studying in the US can download the EducationUSA India app, available on iOS and Android devices.

The app provides the latest information about the college application process, and is a quick and easy first step to planning higher education in the US, said a release by the US Embassy.