The NEET-PG Entrance Examination, which was scheduled to take place tomorrow, June 23, has been postponed.

The Health Ministry said in a statement that the decision comes amid recent allegations concerning the integrity of several competitive examinations in the country.

The National Board of Examination conducts the entrance exam for medical students.

The statement further added that the decision to postpone the examination has been taken as a precautionary measure to maintain the integrity of the NEET-PG Entrance Examination.

“….Ministry of Health has decided to undertake a thorough assessment of the robustness of process of NEET - PG entrance examination, conducted by National Board of Examination for medical students,” the statement said.

Read more| NTA DG Subodh Singh removed amid NEET, NET controversy

The statement came hours after the Department of Training and Personnel announced that Subodh Kumar Singh, the NTA’s director general, has been replaced by retired Indian Administration Service (IAS) officer Pradeep Singh Kharola.

Kharola is the Chairman and Managing Editor of the India Trade Promotion Organisation. He has been given additional charge as the Director General of the NTA “till the appointment of a regular incumbent or until further orders”.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit