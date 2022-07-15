hamburger

NIRF Ranking 2022: IIT Madras retains top spot in overall category

BL Internet Desk | New Delhi, July 15 | Updated on: Jul 15, 2022
Indian Institute of Technology (IIT Madras) in Chennai.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT Madras) in Chennai. | Photo Credit: PICHUMANI K

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan released the NIRF India Ranks 2022

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras retained the top spot among institutes in the country for the fourth consecutive year, and the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bengaluru was observed as the best university and research institution, according to the Ministry of Education’s National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) rankings.

The NIRF Rankings 2022 were released by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Overall, IIT Madras is ranked second followed by IISc Bengaluru. The ranking framework evaluates institutions on five broad generic groups of parameters: Teaching, Learning and Resources (TLR), Research and Professional Practice (RP), Graduation Outcomes (GO), Outreach and Inclusivity (OI) and Perception (PR).

Reportedly, seven Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) — IIT Madras, IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Kanpur, IIT Kharagpur, IIT Roorkee and IIT Guwahati — figured in the overall top 10 rankings.

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and Jawaharlal Nehru University were ranked ninth and tenth in the overall rankings In the universities category, IISc Bengaluru bagged the top spot followed by JNU and Jamia Millia Islamia at second and third rank.

Rankings based on categories

Eight IITs — Madras, Delhi, Bombay, Kanpur, Kharagpur, Roorkee, Guwahati and Hyderabad — have figured among the top ten ranks in the engineering institutions category.

The National Institute of Technology (NIT) Tiruchirapalli, ranked ninth last year, has bagged the eighth spot this year, while NIT Surathkal has retained its 10th position. Loyola College in Chennai has slipped to the fourth spot from the third.

IIM Ahmedabad, Bangalore and Calcutta retained their first, second and third rank respectively among the B-Schools in the country.

In the pharmacy category, the top institute is Delhi's Jamia Hamdard, followed by the National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research, Hyderbad and Panjab University, Chandigarh which slipped to the third position from second rank.

In the medical colleges category, AIIMS, Delhi bagged the top spot, followed by PGIMER Chandigarh and Christian Medical College, Vellore.

Among the dental colleges, Saveetha Institute of Medical And Technical Sciences, Chennai; Manipal College of Dental Sciences and DY Patil Vidyapeeth, Pune were the top three institutions.

Published on July 15, 2022
