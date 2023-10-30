Nitte (a deemed-to-be university) will confer honorary doctorate on Shashikiran Shetty, Chairman and Founder of Allcargo Group, at its convocation in Mangaluru on November 4.

MS Moodithaya, Vice-Chancellor of Nitte, on Monday said the university will confer Honoris Causa (Honorary Doctorate) on Shashikiran Shetty for his remarkable achievements in the field of business.

The deemed-to-be university will also confer honorary doctorate on N Santosh Hegde, former Supreme Court judge and former Lokayukta of Karnataka, for his contribution to the legal profession.

Omid Ansary, Executive Director for International Affairs at Pennsylvania State University, Harrisburg, will deliver the convocation address to the graduating class of 2023. N Vinaya Hegde, Chancellor of Nitte, will preside over the convocation.

Moodithaya said the 13th annual convocation of Nitte will commemorate the academic accomplishments of 1,254 eligible candidates from diverse range of programmes, including 25 doctoral degree (PhD) awards.

The convocation will witness the conferment of degrees to successful candidates excelling in doctoral, postgraduate, fellowship, postgraduate diploma and undergraduate programmes offered by the faculties of medicine, dental sciences, pharmacy, nursing, physiotherapy, biological sciences, allied health sciences, humanities and architecture, he said.

M Shantharam Shetty, Pro Chancellor (Hospital Management), and Vishal Hegde, Pro Chancellor (Admin), will be present at the convocation, he said.