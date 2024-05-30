Nitte (Deemed to be University) has announced the launch of an MBA programme in ‘Innovation, Entrepreneurship, and Venture Development’ (IEV) for the academic year 2024-25.
This programme is designed to train and nurture future first-time entrepreneurs and family business owners. It will be offered jointly by Nitte Atal Incubation Centre and Justice KS Hegde Institute of Management at Nitte in Udupi district.
The MBA programme will be embedded within the Atal Incubation Centre and will provide experiential learning in establishing and nurturing start-ups.
The two-year programme will offer two tracks — ‘Startup Establishment Track’ and ‘Family Business Management Track’.
A media statement said the curriculum emphasises experiential learning, internships, and specialised programmes such as Entrepreneurship Development and Management Development, ensuring that candidates gain the tools, perspectives, and experiences crucial for success in entrepreneurship and family business leadership.
Candidates should hold a Bachelor’s degree with at least 50 per cent marks from a recognised university and must have a valid score in specified entrance exams or the Nitte NUCAT conducted by Nitte (Deemed to be University).
