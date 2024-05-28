The University of Hyderabad (UoH), an Institution of Eminence is ranked among the top 12 per cent universities in Asia for international students by the Study Abroad Aide (SAA) World Rankings.

The UoH is among the ‘best ranked’ universities inIndia in the World Best Value University Rankings 2024 for International students.

The University Database Lead at Study Abroad Aide is reportedly the world’s most comprehensive database of universities, encompassing over 8,000 institutions including 3,349 institutions in the continent of Asia.

After evaluating 3,349 higher educational institutions in 20 Asian countries, Study Abroad Aide has placed the University of Hyderabad in the top 12 per cent of universities in Asia.

“Affordability and quality of education have been the positive outcomes for the university. We are happy at being ranked among the top 12 per cent in Asia and we will make efforts to do our best to be the first choice for international students in India,’‘ said B J Rao, Vice Chancellor, UoH, in a release.

The Study Abroad Aide (SAA) World Rankings for Best Value Universities for International Students features universities across 69 countries. As the world’s leading database of universities and colleges, Study Abroad Aide ranked all universities around the globe based on two metrics: affordability and academic reputation, the UoH release added.

