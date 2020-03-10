Pearson launches Test of English centre at Dr NGP Institute of Technology

Our Bureau

Leading learning centre Pearson has launched a new Pearson Test of English (PTE) centre at Dr NGP Institute of Technology to groom study and work abroad aspirants in English language skills.

Thavamani D Palaniswami, secretary, Dr NGP Educational Institutions inaugurated the centre.

Ramananda SG, Vice President, Sales and Marketing, Pearson India said the centre would cater to the rising demand for such learning centres and provide a pathway to students aspiring to pursue higher education or work abroad.

Pearson has recently inked commercial agreements with UK Home Office to provide Secure English Language Tests (SELTs) to people who need to demonstrate their English language skills to work or live in the UK and PTE Academic – accepted by universities and colleges the world over. The test can also be used for all UK, Australian and New Zealand visa and migration application, he said