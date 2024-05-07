Interval, a leading personalised learning platform, has announced the launch of four innovative products as part of its expansion into the new financial year. The company with hundreds of courses in the K-12 segment is expanding its business to new vernaculars and different age segments or students and adults alike, a press release said.

Co-founded by five friends, Aslah Thadathil, Shibily Ameen, Sanafir, Najim Illyas and Ramees Ali, the company has garnered widespread acclaim from students and parents for its comprehensive range of offerings, including Individual tuition on classroom subjects, foundation courses in languages and mathematics, Montessori-based classes called Little Genie, and speaking courses for students and adults in English and Hindi.

The latest additions to the portfolio will cater diverse educational needs, providing individuals with specialized training and career advancement opportunities. The 4 new courses are Jr IAS, geared towards aspiring young minds aged 10 and above; Diploma in English Speak Course; AccountEazy for those seeking to establish a solid career in accounting and Teachers Bridge Course, targeted towards graduates of Teacher Training Courses (TTC) or Bachelor of Education (B.Ed).

Interval now has over 25000 students in hundreds of courses across 30+ countries.