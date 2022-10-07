India will soon have the first of its kind “Center Of Excellence and Innovation” (CoEI) for biopolymers. A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Dr. Pramod Chaudhari, Founder Chairman of Praj Industries and Aniruddha Pandit, Vice Chancellor of ICT, on Thursday, in Mumbai.

“Parimal and Pramod Chaudhari Centre of Excellence and Innovation for Biopolymers” will undertake research, promote academic pursuit, and explore newer applications.

CoEI for biopolymers

Biopolymer, an important element in renewable chemicals and materials (RCM), is produced from agricultural resources and can be used as a sustainable alternative to plastic. Being biodegradable in nature, it helps conserve environment.

CoEI will have a state-of-the-art laboratory for developing novel methods and standards for biopolymers characterization, processing, and modification. Besides enhancing the existing usage of biopolymers in medical and cosmetic field, CoEI intends to expand its application in packaging, food service, consumer goods, agriculture, textiles, electronics, energy storage, etc.

Related Stories Eco-friendly food packaging doubles as quality sensor IASST scientists devise biodegradable packaging film that detects relative humidity in stored food READ NOW

Praj-ICT alliance

Praj has been developing and deploying innovative process solutions in Bioeconomy for the past four decades. BioMobility platform of biofuels for decarbonatization of transportation sector and Bio-Prism portfolio of technologies for production of RCM for carbon recycling are Praj’s flagship offerings in Bioeconomy.

Related Stories Praj’s 2G ethanol bio-refinery technology to help cut stubble burning pollution markedly This IOC project is based on Praj’s technology that processes rice straw as feedstock for ethanol production READ NOW

ICT is India’s premier university devoted to education, training, research, and industrial collaboration in chemical engineering, chemical technology, applied chemistry, pharmacy, biotechnology, and bio-processing.

Dr. Pramod Chaudhari, Founder Chairman of Praj, said, “We are delighted to further reinforce our ongoing relationship with ICT through this MoU. The world is grappling with climate crisis, and we need innovative technology solutions to ensure sustainable development. Together with ICT, we intend to accelerate transition to carbohydrate-based economy by unleashing huge application potential of biopolymers. I am certain that CoEI will pave the way for greater usage of environment friendly materials in the industry and the society.”

Expressing the views on this constructive alliance, Prof. Aniruddha Pandit, Vice Chancellor of ICT Mumbai said, “This is the future of renewable polymers, both of biological origin and biodegradable. The joining of forces by ICT and Praj is complementary and is a great multiplier. The expertise from fermentation to polymer processing of this combined team is expected to come out with sustainable solutions in this field of renewable polymers.”