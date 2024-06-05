International trade and management expert Rakesh Mohan Joshi on Wednesday took charge as vice-chancellor of the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT), a business school under the ministry of commerce. Joshi a former Dean of the institute was on deputation to Bengaluru-based Indian Institute of Plantation Management as Director.

“Prof. Rakesh Mohan Joshi takes over as vice-chancellor of IIFT,” the institute said in a statement.

Prof Joshi has received his education and training from Harvard Business School, Boston; IIFT, Rajasthan University and National Dairy Research Institute, Karnal. He has been associated with several multilateral organisations such as the World Bank, the Asian Development Bank, UNCTAD, International Dairy Federation and Asian Productivity Organisation among others.

Joshi, who has authored several books, said that he is committed to transforming IIFT into a world-class business school focused on international trade and management through cutting-edge research, training and education contributing to India’s journey to become a global powerhouse in world trade.

