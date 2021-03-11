Samsung sets up Innovation Lab at Delhi Technological University

Samsung India on Thursday announced that it has inaugurated a Samsung Innovation Lab at Delhi Technological University (DTU) to focus on collaborative research and training.

It has set up the innovation lab under the Samsung Innovation Campus initiative as part of its new #PoweringDigitalIndia vision.

With this addition, Samsung now has eight technical labs spread across the country as part of its Samsung Innovation Campus initiative, which was earlier called Samsung Digital Academy.

As part of the lab, engineers at Samsung R&D Institute, Noida (SRI-N) will work with students and faculty at DTU on collaborative research projects on smartphone domains.

The students and faculty at DTU will work on domains such as Application Framework, Multimedia, Health and Security, at the lab. Projects will focus on technology areas such as Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning and Computer Vision.

So far, over 200 students have worked with SRI-N engineers on research projects and have received training, Samsung said.

Students will also be encouraged to publish research papers jointly with SRI-N engineers on these projects.

“SRI-N has been working on collaborative research projects with premiere universities for many years and we have seen strong results. We are very excited about the new lab at DTU, where our engineers will teach students about cutting edge technology and also help student work on disruptive innovation. We are sure this will empower students for future employment,” said Kyungyun Roo, Managing Director, Samsung R&D Institute, Noida.

“The new lab at DTU, which is part of Samsung Innovation Campus initiative, will help students leverage the growing opportunities in digital technologies while energizing their talent towards the Samsung philosophy of Powering Digital India,” Partha Ghosh, Vice President, Corporate Citizenship, Samsung India, said.

Prof. Yogesh Singh, Vice-Chancellor, DTU said, “Such initiatives will help bridge the academia-industry gap and foster more collaborations that would be a win-win for both. This new lab will enable our students get a deeper understanding of some of the latest technologies, and work jointly with Samsung engineers to contribute to the projects with fresh ideas, gain valuable industry experience and expand their horizons.”

Collaborative research projects will be open to B.Tech, M.Tech and PhD students at DTU, who will receive certificates for their contribution at the end of each project.

Samsung Innovation Campus is the company’s global citizenship program that aims to bridge proficiency gaps by skilling students on cutting-edge technology. The company so far has set up seven Samsung Innovation Labs in IIT-Delhi, IIT-Kanpur, IIT-Hyderabad, IIT-Kharagpur, IIT-Roorkee and IIT-Guwahati and IIT-Jodhpur as part of its Samsung Innovation Campus program in India. So far, these labs have trained over 1,000 students.