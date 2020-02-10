SkillsEdge ties up with Jain University

SkillsEdge, a division of Banking & Finance Academy - BankEdge, has collaborated with Jain University, Bengaluru to offer Post Graduate Program in Banking and Financial Services.

The students of the Post Graduate program would undergo a blended form of education on the complete functioning of the banking and financial services sector. This would enable the student to pursue a career in the high-growth BFSI industry.

The course will not only give exposure to the critical aspects of banking but also prepare students in terms of personality development and soft skills.

SkillsEdge will, initially, offer courses in Banking and Financial Services and later on add other streams of vocational courses in digital marketing, retail management, travel, tourism and hospitality and communications.

Santosh Joshi, CEO, SkillsEdge said the tie-up would fulfil the dreams of young graduates to advance their studies, gain practical and job-oriented knowledge and get placed with reputed banks and financial institutions.”

Jain University (deemed-to-be) has provided higher education across multiple specialisations for over a decade.

BankEdge has skilled over 25,000 graduates in last five years across 64 training centres across India. The training programs are a blend of classroom training conducted by committed professionals with several years of experience and expertise in the BFSI industry.