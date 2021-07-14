Startup Tutoroot offers free online certification programme for teachers, schools

Most of the teachers, including those known as the best in some schools, are struggling to find their feet when it comes to teaching online. As the pandemic forces schools to go online, teachers find it very difficult to transform themselves and get ready to face the new challenges.

Some falter in conducting a class, while some others don’t have any clue on how to conduct a test or assess the students.

“The challenges are many. You need to engage the students and keep them glued to the class, prepare PowerPoint presentations, short videos and conducting tests,” M. Satyendra (Satish), Managing Director of Athena Global Technologies and Tutoroot, said.

Tutoroor is an edtech startup fully owned by the BSE-listed IT services company Global Technologies.

Tutoroot has tied up with Schools for India Trust and CVIAC Technologies to launch a free online certification programme. The three-week programme is targetted at equipping the teachers with the all necessary skills that are required to make them successful in online teaching. After completion of the course, they will get a ‘Certified Virtual Teacher’ certificate.

“We are offering the certification programme for free as a Corporate Social Responsibility. We are targeting to generate revenues from the direct-to-student and school-to-student content delivery window,” he said.

The startup, with a staff strength of 100 including faculty and developers, is offering content from Classes 8 to Plus 2. “We are in the process of developing content for Classes 6 and 7,” he said.

Classes are delivered by trained faculty for students preparing for IIT-JEE, NEET, CBSE, ICSE, IGCSE and IB curriculum.

“We have covered 2,000 students in the last 18 months during the beta launch. We are targeting to reach out to 2,000 students directly and about 100 schools in the next six months,” he said.

The startup, which is presently offering the courseware and teacher training in English, will expand to other languages, including Tamil, Telugu and Hindi.