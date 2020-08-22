States, UTs can avail CET to be conducted by NRA for job selection: Jitendra Singh

The states and union territories can avail the Common Eligibility Test (CET) to be conducted by National Recruitment Agency (NRA) for job selection.

This comes after the cabinet recently gave approval for setting up of NRA to conduct CET.

“The CET score could be shared with the recruiting agencies in the state and union territory governments as well as Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) and also later on with the Private Sector,” said Jitendra Singh, Minister of State, Prime Minister’s Office, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions.

This would help the recruiting agencies including the State and Union Territory Governments to save the cost and time spent on recruitment, while at the same time also be convenient and cost-effective for the young job aspirants, he added.

An arrangement in the form of Memorandum of Understanding could be put in place for using the CET score by these agencies.

“Those who are appearing for the exam, relaxation in the upper age limit shall be given to candidates of SC/ST/OBC and other categories as per existing government policy,” said Singh.

The CET will have no correlation or incompatibility with the rules of recruitment like domicile etc. followed by certain States or Union Territories. Contrary to misgiving in certain quarters, the CET will not be conducted only in Hindi and English language but will be conducted in 12 Indian languages to begin with, he added.