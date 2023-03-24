Students should be adaptable and open to learning to build meaningful careers, said Ajoy Shah, Trainer, Coach, and mentor at JK Tyre and Industries Ltd. According to him, students have to be prepared for the future, as a part of their career planning, and this will help them avoid future shocks.

Speaking at the 7 thbusinessline Campus Connect Lecture Series, organised at The Business School, University of Jammu, he spoke about the importance of career planning and gave students pointers regarding necessary corporate etiquette. During his interactive session with the students, he also shared his own experiences from his long professional journey.

The lecture series was organised by businessline in association with the Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. (IOCL).

Anjani Kumar, Divisional Head, IOCL, Jammu, shared insights from his rich industrial experience and made participants aware about the future projects of the IOCL in Jammu and Kashmir.

Neelu Rohmetra, Professor, The Business School, and Director, Directorate of Distance and Online Education, University of Jammu, who was the chief guest of the event, provided enriching inputs for the participants.

According to Vinay Chauhan, Director, The Business School, there was a need for more industry and academic collaboration.

Sunil Mirza, GM North, The Hindu Group, acknowledged the efforts of The Business School in conducting such fruitful sessions. He also spoke about businessline’s initiative to connect with the students. He explained the student-industry interface programme where industry and academia come on the same platform and exchange their thoughts.