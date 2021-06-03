TalentSprint ties up with Robert Bosch Centre at IIT-M

Lenovo P11 Pro: High-end tablet
A big bright display and pen support make this device a good one to consider in pandemic times
TalentSprint, an edtech solutions company owned by the NSE, has entered into a multi-year partnership with Robert Bosch Centre for Data Science and AI (RBCDSAI) at IIT-Madras to launch multiple deep-tech executive education programmes.
They announced their first programme, a 12-month PG level Advanced Programme in Applied Data Science and Machine Intelligence, targeting at early career professionals that seek a career in data science and artificial intelligence.
“With every industry in the midst of digital disruption and connected devices generating massive amounts of data, applied data science along with machine intelligence will play a critical role in making high quality business decisions and implementing scalable solutions,” Santanu Paul, CEO and Managing Director of TalentSprint, said.
“The demand and supply gap in Applied Data Science is immense right now, and this programme has been designed to address it,” he said.
“Mastering data science requires a strategic approach. Young professionals need to focus equally on building strong fundamentals and applying the learnings to solve real world problems across multiple industry domains,” B. Ravindran, Head of RBCDSAI and Professor of Computer Science at IIT Madras, said.
The institute has started the admission process for the first cohort of the programme, which will begin in August.
