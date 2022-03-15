Telangana to bear education costs of Ukraine-returned medical students

The Telangana Government has announced that it would bear the cost of education of the medical students who have returned from war-hit Ukraine. Around 700 students from Telangana have returned to their home State from Ukraine since the war broke out there.

Addressing the Assembly on Tuesday, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said that the students were forced to go to Ukraine for their studies as the cost of medical education in India is exorbitantly high. “It costs ₹25 lakh in Ukraine to get a medical seat, while it costs around ₹1 crore, making several students to pursue studies in that country,” he said.

Federal spirit violated

Blaming the Union Government for violating the federal spirit, he alleged that the government was trying to establish a model where the Centre is very strong and States become weak. “This is undemocratic. I appeal all the States to discuss this in their respective Assemblies,” he said.

Refuting the claims that the State’s debt burden was very high, he said that the State ranked 24 out of the 28 States in terms of their debt to GSDP (Gross State Domestic Product) ratio. “Borrowings are means of mobilising resources. It is part of the planning mechanism,” he said.