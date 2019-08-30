TiE Hyderabad to groom students in entrepreneurship

The Indus Entrepreneurs (TiE) Hyderabad will groom about 5,000 college students in Telangana.

"The programme helps students to understand the concepts of entrepreneurship and help convert their innovative ideas to feasible business models," Phani Pattamatta, Executive Director, of TiE Hyderabad , has said.

"Each college benefits from mentoring by a business coach and an idea coach, who are practicing Entrepreneurs, for constant guidance and support to develop an entrepreneurial mindset in aspiring students," he said.

TiE signed an agreement with the Commissionerate of Collegiate and Technical Education of Telangana in this regard.

Under the agreement, TiE will introduce its TiE Grad Program in institutions across the state .

In the third edition, TiE will introduce entrepreneurship to over 5,000 students in about 25 collegs.

The programme is now open for registration. It will conclude in January 2000.

The students will be exposed to Design Thinking and Innovation bootcamps, Idea validation, Business Management sessions and business plan competitions.