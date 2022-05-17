TN CM inaugurates the first academic block of Sai University

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday inaugurated the first academic block of Sai University and laid the foundation for the second block on the university’s main campus at Paiyanur on the Old Mahabalipuram Road (IT corridor).

The first academic block spans around 30,000 sq ft and the second will be spread over 2 lakh sq ft. Over the next 10 years, the university will invest ₹600 crore and have 3,000 students, it said in a release.

Sai University is promoted by the Sai Education, Medical, Research, and Charitable Trust. The masterplan of the 103-acre campus includes facilities for teaching, research, residential life, sports and cultural activities.

Stalin said that the State’s gross enrolment ratio was at 51.4 per cent compared to the national average of 27.1 per cent. This, he claimed, was possible mainly due to the efforts of former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi..

The University’s founder and chancellor KV Ramani said that courses would start at the campus next year.

The university will inculcate attributes such as critical thinking, problem-solving, effective communication, and leadership over a singular emphasis on traditional course requirements and grades, he said in a statement.