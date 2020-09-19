TNSDC, Coursera tie up to train 50,000 unemployed youth amidst Covid-19

Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation (TNSDC), which was created with a vision to transform the State into a skill hub for the youth, has partnered with Coursera, a leading online learning platform, to train 50,000 unemployed youth during the Covid-19 crisis.

The partnership is part of Coursera’s global roll-out of the Workforce Recovery Initiative, where any state and country can provide unemployed workers with free access to online learning, says a company press release.

TNSDC is making 4,000 courses on Coursera available to 50,000 unemployed youths across the state through this partnership. The programme aims to develop high-demand skills like data science, cloud computing, blockchain, AI, and the Internet of Things. It will also include access to professional certificates like the Google IT Support Professional Certificate, designed to train people with no tech background for IT jobs.

The workforce initiative is part of the ‘Coursera for Government’ offering launched in 2017 to equip government employees and citizens with in-demand skills. With this launch, Tamil Nadu joins geographies around the world that are using Coursera to offer job-relevant online learning to unemployed workers.

Learners can enrol in the courses offered through the initiative by October 31, 2020, and will have access until the end of the year to complete the courses.