TVS Supply Chain Solutions (TVS SCS), a supply chain solutions provider, on Thursday, announced the expansion of its Centre of Excellence (CoE) by inaugurating a new technology centre in Madurai. Tamil Nadu Industry Minister Thangam Thennarasu and Minister for Commercial Taxes, Registration and Stamp Law P Moorthy jointly inaugurated the new facility.

The CoE, a core unit of the company’s global operations, will strengthen TVS SCS’ leadership as a technology-led global supply chain player and acts as an important pillar to the company’s growth strategy. The company looks to tap into the rich talent available in the region to build on its competitive advantage and aims to double its employees’ strength from its current level of 300 in two years, says a release.

Hub for developments

R Dinesh, Executive Vice Chairman, TVS Supply Chain Solutions, said going forward the CoE will be the hub for all technology developments for the company’s operations globally besides being the back-office capital for TVS SCS.

Ravi Viswanathan, Managing Director, TVS Supply Chain Solutions said, “Our expansion in Madurai is based on the underlying belief in the rich talent availability in the region and be a key driver in realising our vision of being a global leader in the Supply Chain Solutions space.”