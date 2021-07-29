UGC comes up with academic bank of credits to promote inter-disciplinary approach

Staying a notch ahead of the pandemic
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
In a bid to give the option of multiple entry-multiple exit for students in the higher educational institutions so that they can complete their degrees as per their time preferences, providing mobility across various disciplines and institutions for Degree or Diploma or Post Graduate Diploma or Certificate programmes or course work for the Phd programme, the University Grants Commission (UGC) has come up with Academic Bank of Credits.
The notification issued by the UGC on Thursday mentioned that the Academic Bank of Credits will enable students to select the best courses or combination of courses to suit their aptitude and to tailor their degrees or make specific modifications or specialisations rather than undergoing the rigid, regularly prescribed degree or courses of a single university or autonomous college.
According to the notification “Academic Bank of Credits means an academic service mechanism as a digital or virtual or online entity established by the Commission with the approval of the Central government, to facilitate students to become its academic account holders, thereby paving the way for seamless student mobility between or within degree-granting higher educational institutions through a formal system of credit recognition, credit accumulation, credit transfers and credit redemption to promote distributed and flexible teaching-learning”.
It further added that the organisational structure of academic bank of credits shall be a digital or virtual or online store-house entity of academic credit data base of higher education institution with students as its stakeholder. It will be a bank for academic purposes, on the pattern of commercial banks for financial purposes, with students as academic account holders to whom it shall provide a variety of services including credit verification, credit accumulation, credit transfer or redemption and authentication of academic awards.
The task of monitoring the development and operationalisation of the Academic Bank of Credits programme at the university level and at the level of their affiliated autonomous colleges will given to registered higher education institutions.
These institutions should offer teacher or staff training, mentoring, academic and administrative audit and other measures for improving the quality of performance of the Academic Bank of credits facility and promotion of holistic/multidisciplinary education with the support of Academic Bank of Credits, which may be in the form of faculty development programmes or quality improvement programmes or professional development programmes or technology inculcation programmes.
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Misinformation and the infodemic fuelled vaccine hesitancy in some countries
With the impact of the pandemic going down to some extent, air travel for leisure has increased dramatically.
India needs to produce its own commercial aircraft to forge ahead
Take your pick from the top retirement funds. Toppers in aggressive and conservative hybrid, and flexi-cap ...
EBITDA missed expectations, but performance is expected to improve going ahead
The Sensex and Nifty 50 are range-bound and have paused at the upper band. Stay alert
Performance depends on successful identification of stage of business cycle and portfolio allocation
At one time the primary producers of the country’s vaccine requirements, the units are in terminal decline.
Vaasanthi’s latest biography pieces together Rajinikanth’s personal and political journey: From his beedi ...
Over 63 years after its release, an author traces down Parama Bhattaraka, the impish child actor in one of ...
Several Indians made their debut at the Olympics when they were in their teens — the youngest was just 11
The Seematti CEO’s new brand — launched in her own name — is weaving a new story for silk, beyond sarees
Much before Branson and Bezos, brands have propelled themselves into space in a bid to captivate viewers
The biggest games on the planet, the Olympics, have begun. However, the mega event, being described as the ...
The pandemic has led to “touch starvation”. Isobar, the digital agency from the house of Dentsu India, has ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...