UGC comes up with academic bank of credits to promote inter-disciplinary approach

In a bid to give the option of multiple entry-multiple exit for students in the higher educational institutions so that they can complete their degrees as per their time preferences, providing mobility across various disciplines and institutions for Degree or Diploma or Post Graduate Diploma or Certificate programmes or course work for the Phd programme, the University Grants Commission (UGC) has come up with Academic Bank of Credits.

The notification issued by the UGC on Thursday mentioned that the Academic Bank of Credits will enable students to select the best courses or combination of courses to suit their aptitude and to tailor their degrees or make specific modifications or specialisations rather than undergoing the rigid, regularly prescribed degree or courses of a single university or autonomous college.

According to the notification “Academic Bank of Credits means an academic service mechanism as a digital or virtual or online entity established by the Commission with the approval of the Central government, to facilitate students to become its academic account holders, thereby paving the way for seamless student mobility between or within degree-granting higher educational institutions through a formal system of credit recognition, credit accumulation, credit transfers and credit redemption to promote distributed and flexible teaching-learning”.

It further added that the organisational structure of academic bank of credits shall be a digital or virtual or online store-house entity of academic credit data base of higher education institution with students as its stakeholder. It will be a bank for academic purposes, on the pattern of commercial banks for financial purposes, with students as academic account holders to whom it shall provide a variety of services including credit verification, credit accumulation, credit transfer or redemption and authentication of academic awards.

The task of monitoring the development and operationalisation of the Academic Bank of Credits programme at the university level and at the level of their affiliated autonomous colleges will given to registered higher education institutions.

These institutions should offer teacher or staff training, mentoring, academic and administrative audit and other measures for improving the quality of performance of the Academic Bank of credits facility and promotion of holistic/multidisciplinary education with the support of Academic Bank of Credits, which may be in the form of faculty development programmes or quality improvement programmes or professional development programmes or technology inculcation programmes.