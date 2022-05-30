UPSC Civil Service final result 2021 declared; Shruti Sharma is the topper

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) declared its Civil Services Final Result 2021 on its official website. The result is declared by combining scores of the main examination (written) and personality test, as per the UPSC.

Shruti Sharma has emerged as the topper of the civil services examination. According to a PTI report, as many as 685 candidates have cleared the test. The first three rank holders are women. “Ankita Agarwal and Gamini Singla have secured the second and third rank, respectively,” the Commission said. Union Minister of State (IC) Ministry of Science and Technology Jitendra Singh wished them on Twitter.

Women power at it's best!

Congratulations Shruti Sharma, Ankita Agrawal and Gamini Singla, the first 3 toppers in #UPSC#CivilServicesExamination 2021 Final.

A day of celebration also for all the others who have made it. #DoPTpic.twitter.com/gZtvoVrWLt — Dr Jitendra Singh (@DrJitendraSingh) May 30, 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also congratulated the candidates who cleared the civil service examination.

Congratulations to all those who have cleared the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2021. My best wishes to these youngsters who are embarking on their administrative careers at an important time of India's development journey, when we are marking Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 30, 2022

I fully understand the disappointment of those who couldn't clear the Civil Services Exam but I also know that these are outstanding youngsters who will make a mark in any field they pursue and make India proud. My best wishes to them. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 30, 2022

Here is how to check UPSC Civil Service Final Result 2021

Visit the official site of UPSC: https://www.upsc.gov.in/

Select the UPSC Civil Services Final Result 2021 link appearing on the home page.

Candidates can also use the direct link to check UPSC CSE final result 2021

A PDF file with details of selected candidates will be displayed.