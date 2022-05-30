UPSC Civil Service final result 2021 declared; Shruti Sharma is the topper

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) declared its Civil Services Final Result 2021 on its official website. The result is declared by combining scores of the main examination (written) and personality test, as per the UPSC.
Shruti Sharma has emerged as the topper of the civil services examination. According to a PTI report, as many as 685 candidates have cleared the test. The first three rank holders are women. “Ankita Agarwal and Gamini Singla have secured the second and third rank, respectively,” the Commission said. Union Minister of State (IC) Ministry of Science and Technology Jitendra Singh wished them on Twitter.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi also congratulated the candidates who cleared the civil service examination.
Here is how to check UPSC Civil Service Final Result 2021
Visit the official site of UPSC: https://www.upsc.gov.in/
Select the UPSC Civil Services Final Result 2021 link appearing on the home page.
Candidates can also use the direct link to check UPSC CSE final result 2021
A PDF file with details of selected candidates will be displayed.
