AlmaBetter, an upskilling platform, has raised $2.7 million in a seed round from Kalaari Capital and others.

Angel investors and founders who participated in the round include - Vidit Aatrey (CEO, Meesho), Sanjeev Kumar (CTO, Meesho), Rajesh Yabaji (CEO, Blackbuck), Varun Alagh (CEO, Mamaearth), and Rahul Dalmia (Early backer in Polygon Technology).

The company said it will invest the funds to expand its offerings to college students and strengthen the existing offerings for graduates and working professionals. Additionally, it also plans to introduce job-guaranteed courses in product engineering, user interface/ user experience (UI/UX), and other high-growth domains.

“We are focused on providing an affordable yet outcome-oriented tech upskilling platform for the Indian youth. We have been able to provide quality education and job outcomes by leveraging artificial intelligence for personalized learning experiences and minimizing the operational footprint,” said Shivam Dutta, CEO and co-founder, AlmaBetter.

Launch careers

According to the upskilling platform, it offers flagship programmes to help learners launch their careers in high-growth domains such as data science, software development, and blockchain. It has 16,000 learners already enrolled, and AlmaBetter aims to upskill 60,000 learners by the end of March 2023, said the company.

Kiran Vasireddy, Partner at Kalaari Capital, said, “India has youth potential but the lack of industry-relevant education is posing serious threats to their employability. This calls for innovative and affordable upskilling platforms which deliver quality learning outcomes at scale. AlmaBetter is doing just that and we are excited to partner with them in their mission to solve this long-standing problem.”

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit