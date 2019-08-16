Venkaiah Naidu inaugurates renovated building at Visva-Bharati University

Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu on Friday visited the campus of the Visva-Bharati University here to inaugurate the renovated ‘Shyamali’ building - a mud house often used by Rabindranath Tagore as his summer retreat.

Mahatma Gandhi had also stayed with his wife at ’Shyamali’ during his visit to Santiniketan.

In a note in the visitors’ book of the university, the vice-president (VP) said the place embodied peace, nationalism and love for nature.

“Felt honoured and emotional to visit the renovated ’Shyamali’, the place where Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore lived and where Mahatma Gandhi also stayed and his detailed discussions on various issues.

“This is a place of inspiration to all of us to get motivated for peace, nationalism and love for nature. I salute the memory of the great son of the great country,” he added.

According to sources, Naidu is scheduled to attend another programme in Kolkata later in the day.

The Uttarayan complex at the central university comprises four more houses, other than ‘Shyamali’ with a well-laid out garden in front. Tagore used to live in these houses in turns.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had visited the university last year, along with his Bangladesh counterpart Sheikh Hasina and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

The PM, who is also the chancellor (acharya) of the institute, had inaugurated Bangladesh Bhavan on its campus on the occasion.