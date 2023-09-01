Wiley, the global leader in education and research, has launched online mock and practice tests for Union Public Services Commission aspirants with remedial content for prelims exam, the first screening stage of one of the toughest exams in the country.

It offers a series of online practice and mock tests – subject-wise and comprehensive full-length tests - each designed with a unique and a special objective.

The subject-wise test series helps learners gauge their subject or topic-wide expertise, whereas the comprehensive full-length test series helps them evaluate their overall readiness for the prelims exam.

Learners are also provided with remedial content for each practice paper.

adaptive learning

Vibha Mahajan, Senior Director, Wiley, said based on experience with adaptive learning, Wiley offers insightful reports backed by metacognitive data to the test takers so that each aspirant can focus on specific areas of improvement, subsequently helping them elevate their performance and scores.

“We are still in the early stages of our entry, but we are confident in our ability to grow and expand our offerings. We will be listening closely to learner feedback to guide our future decisions,” she said.

New offering

Wiley will soon launch ‘Computing Now’, an innovative direct-to-customer offering for higher education learners. It will be a subscription-based offering of Wiley’s acclaimed titles in computer science for students. In the B2B domain, it has launched a huge collection of over 20,000 e-books to enrich the higher education institution libraries with the knowledge and content that students require to excel in academics.

Wiley has a strong reputation for its quality content and publishing and serves the global researchers, learners, innovators and leaders to achieve their goals.

Having done business in India for the last two decades, Wiley has experienced a sharp rise of online learning programs, which provides the benefit of both flexibility and affordability. The government is also placing a greater emphasis on research and innovation, and this is likely to lead to an increase in research output, said Mahajan.

Skills-based learning has become a focus area for talent, owing to the demands of the changing job market, she added.