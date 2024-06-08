Eenadu Group Chairman Cherukuri Ramoji Rao (87) passed away here in the early hours of Saturday while being treated in a private hospital here.
“Rao was admitted to a private hospital on June 5th after he faced difficulty in breathing and passed away on Saturday morning,’‘ the Group announced in the online edition of Telugu Daily Eenadu and ETV channels.
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.