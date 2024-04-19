Ahmedabad

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Gujarat is banking on its 74 lakh ‘page committee’ members and their families to secure a substantial victory in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

State BJP President CR Patil, addressing workers in Vadodara, emphasised the success of these committees, calling them the “Gujarat model” and stating that if each member and their family votes, the BJP could secure 2.22 crore votes, nearly 45 per cent of the total. Each page of the BJP’s list of voters is looked after by the party’s page committee.

With 1.13 crore primary members in Gujarat and 74 lakh serving on page committees, Patil explained that with one committee per household, they could easily amass the desired votes. In the 2019 LS polls, the BJP garnered 62.21 per cent of votes in Gujarat, with Congress trailing at 32.11 per cent. Patil expressed confidence that a 54 lakh vote increase would lead to Congress losing their deposits. There are 4.92 crore registered voters in Gujarat, according to the Election Commission.

“Do not underestimate the strength of page committees. Due to the successful results we have achieved using these committees, BJP workers across all states in the country are now forming their own. This is the Gujarat model,” said Patil. He added, that during the December 2022 State Assembly elections, the BJP got 1.68 crore votes. “If there is an increase of 54 lakh votes this time, the Congress candidates will lose their deposits,” Patil added.

BJP spokesperson Yagnesh Dave said there were about 51,000 polling booths for the LS elections in Gujarat. “Each polling booth has about 900+ voters. These voters in one polling booth are divided among 30-35 page pramukhs or page presidents, each of whom is assisted by four more members. Each page committee, with a total of five BJP members, is in charge of a page carrying the names of 30 voters, which is roughly about 10 households with 3 voters,” Dave said.

This strategy, coupled with targeting beneficiaries of government schemes, senior citizens, and individuals with disabilities, aims to maximise voter turnout. BJP leaders in the State have urged party workers to assist senior citizens and individuals with disabilities in voting, emphasising the impact on election results.