EC revises downwards number of star campaigners allowed in elections during pandemic

The Election Commission has revised downwards the number of star campaigners whom recognised national and State political parties can use during the upcoming and other by-polls.

In a statement issued late on Wednesday after a visit to Bihar, the Commission said the number of star campaigners will be 30 instead of the 40 earlier for recognised national and State political parties. Unrecognised, registered political parties can use 15 star campaigners instead of the earlier 20, during the period of the pandemic.

The commission has decided to extend the period of submission of the list of star campaigners to 10 days, from the earlier seven days, from the date of notification.