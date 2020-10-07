Elections

EC revises downwards number of star campaigners allowed in elections during pandemic

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on October 07, 2020 Published on October 07, 2020

The Election Commission has revised downwards the number of star campaigners whom recognised national and State political parties can use during the upcoming and other by-polls.

In a statement issued late on Wednesday after a visit to Bihar, the Commission said the number of star campaigners will be 30 instead of the 40 earlier for recognised national and State political parties. Unrecognised, registered political parties can use 15 star campaigners instead of the earlier 20, during the period of the pandemic.

The commission has decided to extend the period of submission of the list of star campaigners to 10 days, from the earlier seven days, from the date of notification.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on October 07, 2020
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.