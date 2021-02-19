India administers over 1.04 crore Covid-19 jabs

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
The total number of Covid-19 vaccinations carried out in the country reached more than 1.04 crore with vaccinators immunising close to 2.62 lakh beneficiaries till 6 pm on Friday, Health Ministry said.
Thursday recorded the highest number of 6,58,674 vaccinations, helping India achieve a major milestone of crossing 1 crore vaccine shots since it rolled out the nation-wide immunisation on January 16.
So far, nearly 63 lakh health care workers have been vaccinated in the country. Out of these, close to 7.57 lakh health care workers have completed both the courses of covid vaccine shots. Similarly, nearly 34 lakh frontline workers too received their first Covid-19 jabs till date.
Bihar, Tripura, Odisha and Gujarat are the States which have already administered at least one dose of the vaccine to more than 80 per cent of health care workers. Punjab, Delhi and Tamil Nadu, on the other hand, among the States which have so far recorded tardy progress in immunising their health care workers.
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Researchers at IIT Madras’s ‘Initiative for Biological Systems Engineering’ (IBSE) are poring over millions of ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
It might be luring for new entrants and the uninitiated to increase stake in the markets via derivatives. We ...
With commodity prices increasing, the beneficial effect of low input cost is waning
Both Sensex and Nifty 50 are range-bound and await further market direction; stay alert
If not done right, the results can be misinterpreted
After facing severe droughts for several years, farmers in western Maharashtra have turned the corner through ...
The protesting farmers’ act of planting saplings marks a high moment in the political practice of ahimsa
Varanasi’s craftspersons record short videos to share their unique skills with the world and revive their ...
A new book maps Uddhav Thackeray’s rise in family and politics, and his efforts to curate a different brand of ...
How can brands counter the trolling and activism they increasingly face on social media even as they need to ...
Why dairy giant Amul turned to its old ads during the lockdown
Winners and losers in the valuation rankings
Media and digital communications company Dentsu India expects a colossal rise in digital advertising in 2021.
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...