India administers over 1.04 crore Covid-19 jabs

The total number of Covid-19 vaccinations carried out in the country reached more than 1.04 crore with vaccinators immunising close to 2.62 lakh beneficiaries till 6 pm on Friday, Health Ministry said.

Thursday recorded the highest number of 6,58,674 vaccinations, helping India achieve a major milestone of crossing 1 crore vaccine shots since it rolled out the nation-wide immunisation on January 16.

So far, nearly 63 lakh health care workers have been vaccinated in the country. Out of these, close to 7.57 lakh health care workers have completed both the courses of covid vaccine shots. Similarly, nearly 34 lakh frontline workers too received their first Covid-19 jabs till date.

Bihar, Tripura, Odisha and Gujarat are the States which have already administered at least one dose of the vaccine to more than 80 per cent of health care workers. Punjab, Delhi and Tamil Nadu, on the other hand, among the States which have so far recorded tardy progress in immunising their health care workers.