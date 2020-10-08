Elections

Poll-bound States/UTs can now permit bigger political gatherings before Oct 15

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on October 08, 2020 Published on October 08, 2020

Earlier, the Centre had allowed political gatherings of more than 100 people outside containment zones only after October 15

The Centre on Thursday relaxed the norm for political gatherings to be held before October 15 in States/Union Territories going for general election or by-polls.

On September 30, the government had permitted political gatherings of more than 100 people outside containment zones after October 15. Now, the Home Ministry has said that keeping in mind the upcoming Assembly elections in Bihar and by-polls for Parliament and Assemblies in 11 States, political gathering of more than 100 persons outside containment zones might be permitted “on any date before 15th October in those Assembly/Parliamentary constituencies only where elections are to be held.”

Conditions apply

However, this will be subject to certain conditions. In closed spaces, a maximum of 50 per cent of the hall capacity will be allowed, with a ceiling of 200 persons. Wearing of masks, maintaining social distancing, provision for thermal scanning and use of hand wash/sanitiser will be mandatory.

Similarly, in open spaces, keeping the size of ground/space in view and with strict observance of social distancing, there will be mandatory use of face masks, provision for thermal scanning and hand wash/sanitiser.

