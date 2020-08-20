Emirates to operate special repatriation flights to five cities in India from August 20-31

More turbulence ahead for domestic airlines
Emirates will operate repatriation flights to Bengaluru, Kochi, Delhi, Mumbai, and Thiruvananthapuram from August 20-31 and facilitate travel for Indian citizens in the UAE wishing to return home, and for residents of UAE currently in India to return to the UAE.
The airline will operate repatriation flights to during August to Bengaluru on 21, 23, 25, 28, and 30; Kochi: 20, 22, 24, 27, 29 and 31 August, Delhi and Mumbai daily flights until August 31 and Thiruvananthapuram August 26, according to a statement.
All flights will be operated with the Emirates Boeing 777-300ER and can be booked on emirates.com or via travel agents. Passengers must meet all the entry requirements of the destination to be allowed to board the flights. For more information on flight schedules, click here.
Only Indian citizens stranded in the UAE will be allowed to fly from Dubai to the five Indian destinations. And flights will be available for UAE nationals and residents with prior entry approval from the General Directorate of Residency and Foreign Affairs (GDFRA) for residents of Dubai and ICA approval for residents of other emirates of the UAE, and whose final destination is the UAE.
Ensuring the safety of travellers, visitors, and the community, Covid-19 PCR tests are mandatory for all inbound and transit passengers arriving to Dubai (and the UAE), including UAE citizens, residents and tourists, irrespective of the country they are coming from.
And flights from Kochi to Dubai will operate on August 21, 23, 25, 28, 30 and September 1 and from Thiruvananthapuram to Dubai will operate on August 27.
