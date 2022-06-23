Employees prefer flexibility than four-day a week work: Qualtrics study

About two-thirds of the full-time employees in the country prefer flexibility at work than four-day a week, a new Qualtrics research reveals.

The Qualtrics study was carried out in May, and includes 1,277 respondents of 18 years or older employed full- or part-time across a range of industries. The survey has come at a time when corporates across the UK, Spain, Iceland and the United States are mulling four-day a week work, while in India, the proposed new labour codes are likely to follow it.

Most prefer 4-days a week work

While the majority of employees have a preference for flexibility, if given the choice, 91 per cent of the respondents are open to supporting their employer implementing a four-day work week, predominantly citing improvements to their health and wellbeing as the reasons. The most believe a four-day work week could improve work-life balance (86 per cent), mental wellbeing 84 per cent, make them feel more loyal to their employer 85 per cent, and be more productive 84 per cent.

Mental health

About three-quarter of the respondents expressed concern about longer working hours, customer frustration and detrimental impact on the company’s performance iffewer working days are implemented. About 79 per cent revealed that their job is the main source of mental health challenges, with respondents saying, working remotely has had a positive impact (34 per cent) and negative (25 per cent). .

Employees say the most impactful changes that the employers can introduce are an annual paid mental health week 55 per cent, a four-day work week 54 per cent, and access to mental health resources such as on-site counselling 46 per cent.

One potential solution to the challenges posed by the new working models are having employee performance measured by results rather than hours and days worked, with 88 per cent supporting this approach. In particular, respondents tout increased efficiency, focus, and recognition as the top reasons for doing so, while 26 per cent expect to work fewer hours. An overwhelming respondents welcome their employer offering paid mental health days, with 95 per cent saying it would be a good long-term solution.

(Himanshu Ojha is intern with the organisation)