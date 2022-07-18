Engineers to helm solid waste management drive in Kerala urban local bodies

Corporations and municipalities in Kerala will soon have solid waste management engineers to find lasting solutions to the growing menace of solid wastes. The initiative is part of the Kerala Solid Waste Management Project being implemented by the State government in collaboration with the World Bank and Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank.

Under the project, the State government aims to strengthen urban waste management services, develop infrastructure and prepare modern scientific and technological systems at municipal and regional levels, an official spokesperson said here. The scheme will ensure 100 per cent collection, transfer, treatment and disposal of urban solid waste.

Waste management plans

Engineers will be posted in all the 93 urban local bodies consisting of six corporations and 87 municipalities. They will be part of the municipal-level project implementation units of the project, the spokesperson added. They will provide guidelines to the respective urban local body administration and devise solid waste management plans suited to local needs and environment. They will help them with preparing, implementing, and overseeing these plans and find sustainable solutions to manage and dispose of non-recyclable solid wastes.

Daily monitoring

The project has a three-tier project implementation system run by the State Project Management Unit that monitors progress on a daily basis with District Project Management Units at the lower level. The District Development Commissioner will coordinate, implement, and monitor district-level activities. Apart from this, there will be project implementation units in all 93 urban local bodies. Services of technical experts and agencies will be made available at all levels, the spokesperson said.