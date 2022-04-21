EV battery explosion leaves 1 dead, 2 injured in Telangana

One person was killed and two injured when the detached battery of an electric scooter exploded while it was being charged at Subhash Nagar Colony in Nizamabad on Tuesday night.

According to the police, the deceased, Ramaswamy, aged about 55 years, was sleeping in the room in which the battery was being charged. He suffered severe burns from the explosion and succumbed while being shifted to a hospital.

His son Prakash and daughter Kamalamma were injured when they tried to rescue him. They are being treated in a private hospital.

A case has been registered under Section 304 A and investigation is on.