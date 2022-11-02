Eminent people representing different segments expressed optimism about the country’s transformation into a modern nation in the next 25 years, while suggesting some key measures to drive inclusive growth.

They shared their views at the launch of the book INDIA in 2047: The Amazing Rise of a Modern Nation authored by V Pattabhi Ram, a chartered accountant, author, and public speaker, and Anbuthambi Bhojarajan, Head of Strategy & Partnerships-L&T Edutech, organised by MMA-KAS here.

The book articulates a wish-list in 26 critical areas with contributions from 32 people. Their conclusion is – India will dominate the 21 st century much as the US did in the 20 th century and the UK in the 19 th century.

Launching the book, Justice Anita Sumanth, Madras High Court, said the book touched upon various sectors of the economy for development. It is more of a ready reckoner of dreams, and everyone should go deep into those dream areas to make them into a reality. Each individual should raise to the occasion to ensure that there is an overall development.

During the panel discussion, moderated by Raghuvir Srinivasan, Editor, businessline, on the book’s topic, Akhila Srinivasan, Managing Director of Shriram Life Insurance Company, pointed out that inclusive growth could be achieved by supporting micro and small units. “Despite being a strong contributor to economic growth and job creation, small businesses are neglected. Policymakers have to ensure that formal credit access reaches the smallest of business units,” she added.

Discussing climate change and sustainability, AR Unnikrishnan, Managing Director, Saint-Gobain India Pvt Ltd, stated that one could already see some green shoots on some of the ideas discussed in the book – be it in terms of policies, and approaches to the issues. “The biggest focus area for the country should be on urbanisation. Urban planning is not one of our strengths. But some beginning has been made with some allocation in the recent Budget and we should take it forward with the support of all stakeholders to work on a good model for future urbanisation.

Lakshmi Narayanan, Co-Founder & Emeritus Vice-Chairman, Cognizant, highlighted the technological evolution and the possible disruptions in the future through computing technologies. “So many changes are happening in the education segment with the help of computers and communication devices. The industry that spends a lot on R&D will be a high-growth sector in the future. We are no longer a poor country based on the study of UNDP and millions of people have been lifted out of the poverty in recent years. I am quite certain India is in a very good position,” he added.