Facebook India appoints Arun Srinivas as Director of Global Business Group

Facebook on Monday said it has appointed Arun Srinivas as the Director of Global Business Group to lead the strategy and delivery of the India Marketing Solutions charter that is focussed on large advertisers and agencies.

Srinivas’ appointment comes after a series of senior and leadership recruitments in recent months across marketing, partnerships, communications, and other key verticals as part of its expansion in India.

As a part of his role, Srinivas will spearhead the company’s strategic relationship with the country’s leading brands, agencies, and partners to drive Facebook’s revenue growth in key channels in India, and partner the media and creative ecosystems for accelerating adoption of digital tools by businesses, the company said.

He will have the company’s key business vertical teams, agency teams, and business solutions teams reporting to him, Facebook said.

“Large businesses and agencies play a crucial role in the country’s digital economy and are critical to driving ecosystem standards for media,” Sandeep Bhushan, Director and Head of Global Marketing Solutions, Facebook India, said.

Srinivas comes with 24 years of experience in senior sales and marketing roles at companies such as OLA, Unilever, and Reebok.

India focus

Facebook has been working closely with businesses, both large and small, in the country, especially since the pandemic began. In the last one year, Facebook has made minority investments in Meesho, Unacademy and, most recently, in Jio Platforms.

Recently, the company also announced that Instagram had launched its own short video feature called Reels in India that lets users create videos on the app, add creative filters and music, and share it beyond their regular followers.