FADA, PremonAsia to conduct annual dealer satisfaction study

The Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) on Wednesday said that it is initiating an annual Dealer Satisfaction Study (DSS) in association with PremonAsia, a consumer-insight led consulting and advisory firm based in Singapore.

This comprehensive study will serve objectives such as understanding and quantifying dealer expectations from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), measuring how OEMs perform in meeting dealer expectations, identifying gaps that impact OEM-dealer partnership across all key business aspects, and understanding how dealers foresee the evolving automotive retail business.

The industry body of automobile retail in India said the final report would be released by June-end.

“This will be most in-depth study which we are going to undertake in next few months. With a sizeable sample, FADA–DSS will provide adequate representation from every quarter and cutting across all categories of vehicles. The study will also have a good demographic mix coupled with urban and rural balance,” Vinkesh Gulati, President, FADA, said.

This study comes at a crucial time when the industry is facing unprecedented headwinds. This is the first large scale study that is done for the dealers, by the dealers and from the dealers’ association to see how manufacturers are supporting their dealership networks, said CS Vigneshwar, Secretary, FADA, who heads this project.