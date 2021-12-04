Farmers to continue protests

The general body of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) has decided to continue the protests at the borders of Delhi as they did not get any assurance from the Centre on the pending demands. The SKM has formed a five-member committee to hold discussions with the Centre.

Talking to reporters after the meeting, SKM leader Ashok Dhawle said the Centre is yet to announce an assurance on withdrawing the cases against the farmers in various States and in Delhi. The next meeting of the SKM will take place on December 7.

The SKM leaders said they have given two days' time to the Centre to formally announce its decision on the pending demands. Dhawle said there were informal discussions with the functionaries of the Government and the five-member committee will hold formal parleys with the Centre.