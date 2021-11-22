FCI holds events to mark 75th year of independence

The Department of Food and Public Distribution organized a number of events to mark 75th year of India’s independence under “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav” during November 15-21. As part of the programme, Food Corporation of India (FCI) will continue to organise events throughout the year across the country.

Union food minister Piyush Goyal virtually inaugurated the office building of FCI at Hubballi in Karnataka and a museum on food security at Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu, while Minister of State (MoS) for Food Ashwini Kumar Choubey inaugurated a 50,000-tonne capacity rail-linked silo at Changsari, Assam and first state-of-art quality control laboratory of FCI for in-house testing of food grain samples in Gurugram, Haryana during the week-long celebration.

Addressing the convocation ceremony of Kanpur-based National Sugar Institute, Goyal had asked the students to bring Aatmanirbharta to farmers, villages and the nation as the sugar industry is the backbone of rural economy.

The minister also had announced a mega handloom cluster at Olympic medalist Mirabai Chanu’s native village in Manipur, to be built at an estimated ₹30 crore under the National Handloom Development Programme (NHDP). A handloom and handicraft village at Moirang in Bishnupur district of Manipur would come up with government support, he said.