FICCI Ladies Organisation to inaugurate a 50 acre industrial park in Hyderabad

Marking the 20 th anniversary of the FICCI Ladies Organisation (FLO) and the International Women’s Day, a 50-acre exclusive industrial park for women entrepreneurs is all set to be inaugurated in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

The FLO Industrial Park, which already has 25 women-led enterprises from diverse sectors, is being taken up in association the Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TSIIC) and the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI).

Ujjwala Singhania, National President of FLO, will attend the inauguration tomorrow. Telangana IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao will formally inaugurate the park, located at Sultanpur near here. “This is the first project for both FLO and its parent body FICCI,” a FLO spokesperson has said.

‘Promoting entrepreneurship’

Founded in the year 2002, the Hyderabad Chapter of FLO has been promoting entrepreneurship and professional excellence among women entrepreneurs through workshops, seminars, conferences, training and capacity building programmes.

The Chapter, which started with 50 member, now has 800 members. Suchitra Ella, Co-Founder and Joint Managing Director of Bharat Biotech, headed the Chapter from 2002 to 2004.

“Our aim is to encourage and facilitate women to showcase their talents, skills and experiences for a truly inclusive economic growth trajectory,” Uma Chigurupati, Chairman of FLO Hyderabad and Executive Director of Granules India, said.