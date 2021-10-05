News

Final decision on EUL of Covaxin next week: WHO

G Naga Sridhar Hyderabad | Updated on October 05, 2021

The suspense over grant of Emergency Use Listing (EUL) to Covaxin, by the World Health Organisation (WHO) continues as a final decision will be taken next week by the global health agency.

“WHO and an independent group of experts are scheduled to meet next week to carry out the risk/benefit assessment and come to a final decision whether to grant EUL to Covaxin,’’ WHO said on Tuesday.

This decision was taken after the review of Covaxin data by the Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunisation (SAGE) in a meeting held in Geneva on Tuesday.

