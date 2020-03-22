News

First Coronavirus death in Bihar: Man with travel history to Qatar dies at AIIMS, Patna

Bihar on Sunday reported its first case of COVID-19 death as a 38-year-old man with travel history to Qatar died at the AIIMS here, hospital superintendent CM Singh said.

Saif Ali (38), a resident of Munger district in Bihar, was admitted to the hospital with kidney ailment on Friday, he said.

However, doctors noticed that he was also suffering from respiratory problems, following which they sent his swab samples to the Rajendra Memorial Research Institute (RMRI), Patna.

Ali, who was on dialysis, died on Saturday night, but his COVID-19 test results from RMRI came only on Sunday morning, Singh said.

Six more patients in AIIMS, suspected to have contracted the disease, are currently awaiting their test results from RMRI, he added.

