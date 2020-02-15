News

Five news stories to watch out for on February 15-16, 2020

| Updated on February 14, 2020 Published on February 15, 2020

Arvind Kejriwal will be sworn in as Delhi CM for the third time.

Importers and exporters from February 15, will have to mandatorily declare GSTIN in documents. This move from the revenue department is to crackdown on evaders and plug GST revenue leakage.

The Federation of Small Scale Industries will organise mega industrial exhibition in Gujarat, from February 15. This three-day event is to promote 'Made in India' Products. Over 10,000 industrial products will be showcased.

NHAI is likely to wave Rs.100 from the cost of FASTags from February 15. This will be there till February 29. The move is to increase the adoption rate of FASTag  digital payment systems. Thus, this means the tags will be available free of cost.

Spicejet is set to suspend its Delhi-Wuhan flight from February 16 to 29. This comes in wake of the novel coronavirus outbreak that has killed nearly 1,500 people. IndiGo and Air Inida have already suspended their flights between China and India.

AAP Supremo Arvind Kejriwal is set to take oath as the Chief Minister of Delhi on February 16. This will be his third consecutive term as the CM. He has invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the swearing-in ceremony,

 

