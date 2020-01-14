Five news stories to watch out for on January 14, 2020

Bharti Airtel’s special committee of the board is likely to meet to consider the issue price of the equity shares, and the issue price and other terms of the FCCBs. The company had on January 9, opened the qualified institutional placement (QIP) process to raise $2 billion and FCCBs worth up to $1 billion. The funds is said to be used for paying the AGR dues and also investments to build network.

India is set to host the Raisina Dialogue 2020-- the fifth edition of the annual geo-politcal and geo-economic summit. Foreign Ministers from 13 countries, including Russia, Iran and Australia will attend the meet. Military chiefs, national security advisors, deputy foreign ministers will also be present at the event.

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade is set to convene a meeting of industry representatives from IT and e-commerce to discuss the merits and de-merits of draft e-commerce policy on data storage. Representatives from various companies including Google, Facebook, HCL are likely to participate.

Bandhan Bank, IndusInd Bank, Mindtree, Wipro, Hathway Cable, Network 18, Nam securities, Reliance Industrial Infrastructure, and Sterlite technologies are set to announce their October-December 2019 quarterly results.

Mercedes-Benz is likely to announce its electric vehicle sub-brand EQ in India . The auto major is also set to unveil Mercedes-Benz EQC all-electric SUV for the first time in India. On the other hand, Bajaj Auto is also set to launch its Bajaj Chetak electric, which was unveiled in October.