E-commerce giant Flipkart and blockchain platform Polygon have entered a strategic partnership to set up a Blockchain-eCommerce Centre of Excellence (CoE).

The CoE will work on research and development of Web3 and metaverse commerce use cases in India to accelerate the adoption of Web3.

Jeyandran Venugopal, Chief Product and Technology Officer, Flipkart, said, “With the COE, we look forward to working with Polygon and leveraging their expertise and technical know-how to successfully onboard users not just to the value proposition of Web3 or Metaverse commerce but also Web3 in general.”

This partnership comes amidst Flipkart’s many excursions in Web3 in recent times. Earlier this year, Flipkart announced Flipkart Labs, the innovation wing, to incubate various solutions to bring innovation to the e-commerce scene in India. With Labs, Flipkart ventured into Web3 and Metaverse commerce to explore NFTs, Virtual Immersive stores, and other Blockchain-related use cases.

Sandeep Nailwal, Co-Founder of Polygon, said, “Polygon’s mission is to bring the next billion users to Web3 and this partnership will pioneer research and development at the intersection of Web3 and experiential retail which will advance adoption and impact in India and across the world. We see the Blockchain-eCommerce Centre of Excellence as an engine for the evolution of e-commerce in the years to come.”

