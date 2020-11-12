Food-tech aggregators witnessing renewed investor interest amid pandemic: Tracxn

There’s more to aircraft tyres than just inflated appeal
The tyres of a plane are as important as the engine and play a big role in its safety. Here’s how
Indian food-tech aggregators are attracting investor interest, given the rise in demand for home delivery of food following the Covid-19-led lockdowns. According to data from venture capital industry tracker Tracxn, Indian food-tech aggregators secured the second-highest amount of funding from investors in the first two quarters of FY21. Indian aggregators raised four rounds of funding, compared to six rounds by aggregators in the US.
Tracxn’s data, reviewed by BusinessLine, revealed Indian food-tech aggregators raised nearly $193.55 million in this fiscal alone. Aggregators in the USraised a total of $466.66 million.
Also read: Rollout of food delivery platform by NRAI delayed
In May this year, food-tech platform Laalsa raised seed funding of $1 million from Mergen IT and angel investor Anil Ramadugu.
Swiggy too saw $1.88 million flow into its kitty as part of Series I funding from Samsung Venture Investment, to tide through the Covid-19-led pandemic phase.
A Swiggy spokesperson said that its pan-India food delivery “has recovered around 80-85 per cent of pre-Covid-19 order value. In many markets, it is at 95 per cent, and some even over 100 per cent.”
Food-tech aggregator Zomato raised two rounds in Series J funding from Kora, Tiger Global Management and Temasek. The amounts raised in the two rounds were $2,45,66,600 and $16,61,02,000.
A recent report by Zomato said that the food delivery industry has shown strong signs of recovery. It continues to grow back steadily to pre-Covid-19 levels, with the overall sector clocking about 85 per cent of pre-Covid-19 gross merchandise value (GMV), up from about 75 per cent last month.
Last year, Indian aggregators did not manage to secure any funding at all. However, in 2018, Indian food-tech aggregators such as Zomato and Swiggy managed to raise $427 million in just two rounds of funding.
Also read: Covid-19 impact: Dineout deploys Staqu’s ‘JARVIS’ to ensure safety guidelines at restaurants
So, how did an industry that did not receive any investments last year, manage to secure funding this year in the midst of the pandemic?
Abhishek Goyal, Founder & Chief Operating Officer (COO), Tracxn, explained that since people have started ordering from outside again, investors are seeing green shoots. “Earlier, in the race to get a bigger market share, companies offered heavy discounts, which has not vanished completely. (But) neither aggregators nor restaurants can afford it. (So), this is a positive trend for the industry.”
Goyal also said that since restaurants are not operating at 100 per cent capacity, the food delivery industry is booming. That is a big win for the food-tech aggregators, both in India and abroad.
Global food-tech aggregators managed to raise a total of $1.47 billion in FY21.
The tyres of a plane are as important as the engine and play a big role in its safety. Here’s how
Recycling of aircraft is a robust industry involving over 100 aviation disassembly and recycling companies ...
‘Trust score’ for those processing patient information online boosts transparency
Hospitals and insurance companies need to agree on package, standard costs for treatment
Mid-caps are not just cyclical bets but worth investing for wealth creation for long term
Over the past 10 years, the fund has delivered 14.6%, outpacing Nifty Midcap 100’s 9.4%
Edelweiss and ICICI Prudential are among the best performers despite contrasting styles
Investors with a short-term perspective and high-risk appetite can buy the stock of D-Link India. Since the ...
Two young leaders have grabbed the centre stage in Bihar, signalling the decline of old heavyweights and ...
Along with equal representation in politics, women in Bihar need enhanced access to education, health and ...
Ravaged by Covid-19, Indian businesses are hoping that the ongoing festival and wedding season will put them ...
On November 7, 1991, basketball star Magic Johnson announced that he was HIV-positive and also his immediate ...
The Fairtrade stamp on its clothing range will appeal to consumers who shop their values
In a bid to break the language barrier for micro small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) as well as shops and ...
‘Federated-commerce’ will grow faster than e-commerce post Covid, feels ShopX’s Amit Sharma
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...