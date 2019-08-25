Former finance minister Arun Jaitley passes away: Cremation at Nigambodh Ghat

Former finance minister Arun Jaitley will be cremated at the Nigambodh Ghat on Sunday afternoon.

According to a Delhi BJP leader, Jaitley’s mortal remains will be brought to the party headquarters at the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Marg here around 10.30 am for his admirers and followers to pay their last respects.

From the BJP headquarters, it will be taken to the Nigambodh Ghat on the banks of the Yamuna river for performing the last rites around 2.30 pm, he said.

Jaitley died at the AIIMS here at 12.07 pm on Saturday. The 66-year-old leader was undergoing treatment at the hospital, where he was admitted on August 9.

After his demise at the hospital, the body was taken to his Kailash Colony residence.

President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, BJP chief Amit Shah, Congress leader Sonia Gandhi and several politicians cutting across party lines offered floral tributes to Jaitley at his residence on Saturday.