France’s Groupe PSA announces entry into aftermarket biz in India

The €75 billion French auto major Groupe PSA has announced a major expansion of its business in India with its entry into the Indian independent aftermarket segment through its global multi-brand label Eurorepar, a move aimed at attracting more customers and establishing the brand firmly in the country.
The company enters the Indian independent aftermarket with a sales and distribution tie-up with GoMechanic, a technology-enabled aggregator of local car workshops for multi-brand car servicing.
PSA is gearing up to launch its first vehicle — Citroen C5 Aircross SUV, a premium SUV — in early 2021.
“This is a unique strategy that we are creating the aftermarket ecosystem before the launch of our first car, which will be rolled out early next year. We will come out with a full range of quality parts with the service support from GoMechanic,” Roland Bouchara, Senior Vice- President-Sales and Marketing India, Groupe PSA, told BusinessLine.
Eurorepar is Groupe PSA’s multi-brand parts and accessories range for the repair and maintenance of vehicles and the range is sold in more than 50 countries.
The aftermarket multi-brand business, one of the pillars of the Push to Pass strategic plan for global markets, aims at fulfilling all customers’ aftersales expectations worldwide, regardless of their purchasing power and the make and age of their vehicle.
“Eurorepar is a key part in our customer-centric strategy, and products under this range will available for three or more-year-old vehicles. We believe this strategy will help us both establish Groupe PSA more firmly in India and conquer a large customer base, said Jean Christophe Bertrand, Senior Vice-President – Groupe PSA, Independent Aftermarket Business Unit.
As per the agreement, PSA India will provide the Eurorepar parts to GoMechanic, which will then distribute the parts through its warehouses and parts distribution logistics platform to all the workshops and retailers within its network. Groupe PSA will provide support in terms of marketing, training, brand building, besides providing a very strong product range.
“Presently, we have 5,000-plus touchpoints that include a combination of our network workshops (350 plus) and affiliate retailers who buy parts from us. Also, we also have our own multi-brand retail parts business for distribution parts across India,” Abhishek Menon, Senior Vice- President –Strategy & Corporate Development, GoMechanic, told BusinessLine.
Brake pads will be the first Eurorepar product line that will be available through GoMechanic workshops and retailers in 15 major cities from September 29, 2020. The range will expand progressively to include wiper blades, filters (air, oil and fuel), brake discs, coolant, grease and lubricants.
