Leading international fashion channel FTV’s FTV Salon has opened its outlet in the Kochi.

Fashion TV Managing Director Kashiff Khan and Seematti Silks CEO Beena Kannan were the chief guests of the function. The salon with the best beauty professionals and extremely high standards offers celebrities approved best beauty treatments in a luxurious environment.

Fashion TV Managing Director Kashiff Khan said the salon offers the most luxurious experience a customer has ever experienced and will be looking refreshed when he or she leaves the salon. As an inaugural offer, the salon will offer 25 per cent discount on all services till January 31.

Established in 1997 by Michel Adam, known as ‘Fashion Maestro’ for his remarkable contribution to fashion, FTV has later expanded its business into various areas such as hospitality, real estate, apparel and accessories, education and events apart from salon and spa. Khan added that Fashion TV audience across the world, have embraced all its ventures.